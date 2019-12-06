Girl aged 14 is raped in Tottenham park
A 14-year-old girl has been raped by a man in a park in Tottenham, north London, the Met Police has said.
The girl was approached by the man at 19:10 GMT on Thursday in Chestnuts Park, where he is said to have tried to talk to her.
She told a family member what happened, and is now being supported by specially-trained officers.
There have been no arrests as police continue to investigate, the Met Police added.