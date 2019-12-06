Image copyright LFB/PA Image caption Dany Cotton was one of only 30 female firefighters when she joined London Fire Brigade

London's first female fire commissioner has said she will quit at the end of the year - four months earlier than previously planned.

Dany Cotton, 50, had announced she was to stand down from the London Fire Brigade in April 2020.

She has faced criticism of her work at the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people in June 2017.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised Ms Cotton for more than three decades with the fire brigade.