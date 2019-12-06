Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann was found guilty of 37 offences against 11 victims

A man who carried out a string of sex attacks on 11 women and children across England over two weeks has been found guilty of 37 offences.

Joseph McCann's victims were aged between 11 and 71 and included three women who were abducted off the street at knifepoint and repeatedly raped.

The 34-year-old also raped a mother in her home and then tied her to a bed as he molested her son and daughter.

McCann, of Harrow, was found guilty of offences including rape and kidnap.

Afterwards the jury wrote in a note to the judge that it wished to acknowledge the bravery of the victims and the hard work of the police forces involved.

Knifepoint attack

The jury heard how McCann's "spree of sex attacks" started in Watford before moving to London, Greater Manchester and Cheshire over two weeks in April and May.

On 21 April, he grabbed a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint off a street in Watford as she walked home from a nightclub.

She was bundled into a car and taken to a house where she was raped until being released later that morning in a "state of great distress", prosecutors said.