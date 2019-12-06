Image copyright Nadeem Saeed Image caption The victim died in Clarence Mews, Hackney, on Thursday

A 14-year-old boy was among two people to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in east London.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead in Clarence Mews, Hackney, at 14:30 GMT on Thursday.

Police believe he was killed during an "altercation" involving several people and "at least two other suspects remain outstanding".

The boy and a 26-year-old man remain in custody at an east London.

Speaking about the killing, Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said "another young man's life had been tragically cut short due to the violent actions of others".

"I would urge anyone who was in the area and witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to police," he said.