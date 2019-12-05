Image copyright @London999 Image caption More than 130 murder investigations have been launched by police in the capital this year

A man has been charged with murdering a 27-year-old who was stabbed at a party.

Randy Skuse was found at about 08:45 GMT on 23 November after a fight in a block of flats on Buckle Street, Whitechapel.

Another three men were stabbed, but did not have life-threatening injuries, the Met Police said.

Sahal Abdi, 26, of St Anns Road, Notting Hill, west London is charged with murder and three count of section 18 wounding with intent.

Four of seven men arrested at the scene were released with no further action.

Three others, aged between 23 and 29, have been bailed pending further inquiries.