A man has been stabbed to death in east London.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Clarence Mews, Hackney, at about 14:30 GMT, police said.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The number of people killed in stabbings in the capital this year now stands at 81.