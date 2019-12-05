Image copyright Family handout Image caption Post-mortem tests found Sandra Zmijan died from blows to the head

A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend with a claw hammer.

Amateur boxer Sandra Zmijan was found dead in Wojciech Tadewicz's back garden in Whittington Avenue, Hayes, west London, in September 2018.

He hit her over the head in a fit of "jealousy and uninhibited anger" a day after she sent a text saying they could "only ever be friends".

Tadewicz, 27, is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Police discovered the mother of two's body in the garden after she was reported missing.

Officers also found a bloody claw hammer and bloodstained jeans, with DNA linking the Tadewicz to the killing.

During his trial the jury heard he tried to kill himself "in remorse" and was taken to hospital.