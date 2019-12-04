Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Joseph McCann's barrister told the Old Bailey he has "declined to come" to court

A man on trial accused of a string of sex offences has declined to come to court and chosen not to give evidence.

Joseph McCann, 34, is accused of 37 offences, including rape, kidnap and false imprisonment, against 11 women and children over the course of two weeks in April and May.

Mr McCann was expected to show up at the Old Bailey on Monday, having opted not to attend before.

But on Wednesday defence barrister Jo Sidhu QC said he "declined to come".

Mr Justice Edis said: "His absence from the trial is not evidence in the case. You must not infer from his absence that he is guilty of these offences.

"His decision not to give evidence is a separate matter and I will come to that later."

Jurors were also told they must consider the case "in an objective, calm way".

The judge said: "I gave you a warning that you would have an emotional reaction in this case and there is no doubt that warning turned out to be right in respect of some of what you listened to in the case.

"It was also intended to remind you and to direct you that an emotional reaction to material is unlikely to be a helpful guide to your decision-making when you come to decide the case."

Mr McCann, of Harrow, west London, denies the charges against him.

The trial continues.