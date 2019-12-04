Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Met Police said Iron Miah's family was being supported by specialist officers

Two men have been charged with murdering a man who suffered a fatal head injury in east London.

Victim Iron Miah, 40, was found in Nelson Street, Whitechapel, on 19 November and died two days later.

Hassan Mohammed, 31, of Cumberland Road, Portsmouth, and Nanu Miah, 20, of Brandon Street, Southwark are both accused of his murder.

Following earlier magistrates' hearings they are due before the Old Bailey on 14 February, the Met Police confirmed.

Two women, aged 30 and 40, who were also arrested in connection with Mr Miah's death have been bailed until later this month.