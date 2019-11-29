Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video shows the moment before a man was apparently shot by police on London Bridge

Pedestrians who tackled a man wielding a knife on London Bridge have been praised as "everyday heroes".

Two people died after an attacker stabbed a number of people in a "terror-related" incident.

Footage on social media appears to show the knifeman being held down by passers-by before firearms officers intervene and shoot him dead.

Members of the public expressed their admiration for the bravery of those involved.

George Robarts tweeted that one man, filmed walking away from the attacker holding a knife, "ran through traffic and jumped the central partition to tackle the attack with several others."

He continued: "We ran away but looks like he disarmed him, amazing bravery."

Responding to an image of the same man, Twitter user @jcdiet said: "Shoutout to this brave man on London bridge who managed to get the knife away from the psycho."

User Tom replied "an even bigger one to the man who restrained him" referencing one of the other civilians involved, who was seen pinning the attacker to the floor.

Brendan Cox, whose wife MP Jo Cox was murdered, said: "I hope the front pages tomorrow are full of the stories of the everyday heroes who helped stop the attack, not fixated on the low life attention seekers who carried it out."

Similarly, Kera Stewart said rather than see the face of the attacker, she wanted to see the faces of the "brave, heroic pedestrians who took him down, disarmed him & saved people's lives."

Harvey Bateman added: "It takes a lot of courage to do something like that."

Spencer Owen said: "To the brave pedestrians who held the man with a knife down on London Bridge before the armed police got there, you're all heroes!"

Other users described those involved as "superheroes", with one suggesting they be given a knighthood and another saying they should have their mortgages paid.

Sadiq Khan says members of the public intervened in the incident are "the best of us"

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Prime Minister Boris Johnson both offered their thanks to the heroes.

Mr Johnson praised emergency services and said members of the public "who physically intervened to protect the lives of others" showed "extraordinary bravery".

"For me they represent the very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country," he says.

While Mr Khan said the people who confronted the attacker "risked their own safety".

"They are the best of us," he added.