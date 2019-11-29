Edmonton stabbings: Jason Kakaire denies trying to kill five people
- 29 November 2019
A man has denied attempting to kill four men and a woman during a stabbing spree in north London.
Jason Kakaire, 29, pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder, having an article with a blade or point and wounding with intent.
It follows five stabbings in the Edmonton area between 30 March and 2 April 2019.
Mr Kakaire, of Cameron Close, Edmonton, will go on trial at the Old Bailey on 2 March 2020.