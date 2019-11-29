Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo murdered his pregnant ex-wife with a crossbow

A man who shot dead his heavily pregnant ex-wife with a crossbow in a "brutal and evil attack" has been jailed.

Sana Muhammad was shot in the abdomen by Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo at her Ilford home in November 2018.

He hid in the shed in his ex-partner's garden armed with two crossbows, bolts, a knife, duct tape, cable ties and a hammer, the Old Bailey heard.

Unmathallegadoo was jailed for life with a minimum of 33 years.