Image copyright Met Police Image caption Alvin Thompson requested to be diagnosed with PTSD

A man who pretended he was a Grenfell Tower squatter and claimed to have helped survivors escape the fire has been jailed for five and a half years.

Alvin Thompson convinced Kensington and Chelsea Council officials he had been sleeping rough there at the time of the June 2017 tragedy.

Thompson, 51, who was put up in hotels, defrauded the council of more than £90,000, Isleworth Crown Court heard.

He was convicted of two counts of fraud.

'Despicable behaviour'

Police were able to show his bank transactions and passport records revealed Thompson actually lived in Archway, north London.

CCTV did not show him either fleeing the fire, or entering the tower at any point in the preceding two weeks, the Met Police said.

Det Con Lisa Cook said: "Thompson's behaviour was despicable; he showed complete disregard for the suffering of those who lost their lives, and their families.

"Now he will have plenty of time in prison to think about what he has done."