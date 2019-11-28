Image copyright Melania Geymonat Image caption Melania Geymonat (right) and her date Chris needed hospital treatment

Three teenage boys have admitted threatening two women who refused to kiss on a bus.

Melania Geymonat, 28, and her date Christine Hannigan were pelted with coins on a Camden night bus on 30 May.

The teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, had previously denied charges of harassment by using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

They admitted the public order offences before a scheduled trial at Highbury Corner Youth Court.

Charges were dropped against another 17-year-old.

The 15-year-old boy was released on bail ahead of another hearing at the same court on 23 December.

Prosecutor Saira Khan said the teenagers each played different roles in the nine-minute incident.

The court previously heard the women were surrounded and subjected to sexual gestures.

It was alleged the boys threw coins at the women, who were both taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries after the incident.

Judge Susan Williams said: the abuse "was quite clearly directed towards this couple because of who they are".

Speaking after the attack in May, Ms Hannigan told the BBC she was "not scared to be visibly queer".

"If anything, you should do it more" she added.

Ms Geymonat, who is a qualified doctor but works for Ryanair as a stewardess, said she agreed.

Chris said: "I was and still am angry. It was scary, but this is not a novel situation."