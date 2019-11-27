Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez died of multiple stab wounds

A robber has been found guilty of murdering a young man who was lured into an ambush by a teenage girl.

Ayodeji Azeez, 22, from Dagenham, thought he was going to meet a girl when he drove his blue BMW to Anerley, south London, on 4 November, last year.

Instead, a group of robbers were lying in wait in a car park off Samos Road, the Old Bailey heard.

When Mr Azeez resisted, Kevin Lusala, 22, from south-east London, stabbed him 16 times with a large knife.

Mr Azeez stumbled into the road and was pronounced dead, despite efforts of paramedics to save him.

Lusala had arranged for a 17-year-old girl to set Mr Azeez up in the trap, jurors were told.

Giving evidence, the girl said Lusala had told her to put on a pair of shorts and direct Mr Azeez where to drive.

Image caption Mr Azeez was pronounced dead at the scene in Arnerley

Chaise Gray, 24, who was accused of being part of the ambush, then stole Mr Azeez's car, which was later abandoned a few streets away.

Lusala, Gray, the 17-year-old girl and Jamie Marshall, 18, from south east London, all denied murder.

Lusala had claimed a mystery man called "Drago", who had gold teeth and tattoos, was responsible for the killing.

The jury rejected his explanation and found him guilty of murder and conspiracy to rob.

The 17-year-old girl had admitted conspiracy to rob and was cleared of murder.

Gray was cleared of murder but convicted of conspiracy to rob. Mr Marshall was found not guilty of all charges and discharged.

Judge Mark Dennis QC remanded the three convicted defendants into custody until sentencing on 20 December.