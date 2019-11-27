Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jaden Moodie was stabbed to death in London on 8 January

A 14-year-old boy was knocked off a moped and then stabbed to death by a rival gang in a "violent and frenzied" attack, a court has heard.

Jaden Moodie was allegedly dealing drugs for a gang when he was targeted by a group of five men on 8 January.

Ayoub Majdouline was in a stolen Mercedes which was driven at the victim, causing him to be "catapulted" over the bonnet, the Old Bailey heard.

The 19-year-old, of London, denies murder and possession of a knife.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told jurors the five men in the car had armed themselves with knives and had gone to "great lengths" to hide their faces.

"On finding Jaden Moodie, the Mercedes drove straight towards the moped, swerving onto the same side of the road so that it struck Jaden Moodie head on," he said.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The 14-year-old was allegedly dealing drugs for a gang when he was targeted by a group of five men

He told the court the victim "did not stand a chance" and his crash helmet had come off when he was struck.

Three men then got out of the car and "repeatedly" stabbed the 14-year-old in a "violent and frenzied attack", as he lay "defenceless and seriously injured" on the ground, the court was told.

"Fourteen seconds was all it took," Mr Glasgow added.

Jaden was found with nine stab wounds and bled to death in the road, the jury heard.

'Petty rivalries'

Members of the victim's family gasped and cried out as CCTV footage of the attack was played to the jury.

The prosecutor said the images showed the killers had "no qualms about playing out their petty rivalries using the blade of a knife".

The Mercedes was abandoned in a quiet cul-de-sac, while a knife and a pair of yellow rubber gloves were thrown away and recovered from a nearby drain the next day, the court was told.

Mr Glasgow said the 14-year-old's blood and traces of the defendant's DNA were found on both.

Burnt clothing belonging to Jaden's attackers was also found in a churchyard, the court was told.

Mr Majdouline disputes playing any part in the attack.

The trial continues.