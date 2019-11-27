Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police want to trace this man who was seen running from the area after the assault

A CCTV image of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a young boy in his bedroom has been issued by detectives.

The Met Police was called to a home in The Greenway, Ickenham, west London, early on Saturday morning to reports an intruder had been inside the property.

Officers said there was no sign of forced entry but the man made his way into the boy's room and sexually assaulted him.

The man fled when the child told him he would phone the police.

Detectives described the suspect as white, slim, with short hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

'Seen running'

The child, whose age has not been given in order to protect his identity, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police have released the image of a man they want to trace and asked for anyone who recognises the man, or who was in the area after midnight on Saturday, to contact the Met.

No arrests have been made.

Det Con Claire Field said: "This matter has clearly caused a great deal of anguish to the boy's family.

"Police are very concerned and we are carrying out an extensive and well-resourced investigation.

"We are appealing for the public's help to identify a man who was seen running from the area shortly after the assault. It is vital that we speak to him to establish why he was in the vicinity.

"Whilst incidents such as this are thankfully very rare, I would encourage people to ensure that their homes are kept secure at all times and to report anyone acting suspiciously."