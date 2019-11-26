Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Met Police said Iron Miah's family was being supported by specialist officers

Two women and a man have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot in east London.

Iron Miah, 40, was found collapsed with a head injury on Nelson Street, Whitechapel, on 19 November and died two days later.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the Met Police said.

A woman, 40, was also arrested on suspicion of murder, but has been bailed until mid-December.

Another woman, aged 30, has also been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.