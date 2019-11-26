Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Supt Novlett Robyn Williams (right) was on trial with her sister Jennifer Hodge and Dido Massivi (left)

A senior Met Police officer who was found guilty of possessing an indecent image of a child has been told to carry out 200 hours of community service.

Supt Novlett Robyn Williams was sent a "disturbing" video by her sister last year, but failed to report her.

The judge told the Old Bailey her "grave error of judgement" was likely to have "immense" career consequences.

Williams had denied the charge, saying she "zoned out" when she received the video.

The 54-year-old, who was commended for her work after the Grenfell Tower disaster, was cleared of a charge of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers in failing to report the distribution of an image.

Judge Richard Marks QC told Williams it was "completely tragic you found yourself in the position you now do" considering her "stellar career in the police force over 30 years".

Image copyright PA Image caption Supt Williams, pictured with London mayor Sadiq Khan, was highly commended for her work helping families affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster

Williams' sister Jennifer Hodge, 56, of Brent, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service having been found guilty of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Hodge's partner Dido Massivi, 61, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment suspended for two years as well as 200 hours of community service.

He had been found guilty of two counts of distributing indecent photos and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Scotland Yard said Williams remains on restricted duties but that would be "reviewed now criminal matters are complete".