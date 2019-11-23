Image copyright @CrimeLdn Image caption A crime scene remains in place at Buckle Street

A man has been stabbed to death and three others injured during an attack in east London.

A man in his 20s died in Buckle Street, Whitechapel, at about 08.45 GMT on Saturday morning, despite being treated at the scene.

Three other men were treated for stabbing injuries by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Police arrested two people on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.