London

Whitechapel attack: Man stabbed to death and three injured

  • 23 November 2019
Related Topics
Police cars on Buckle Street Image copyright @CrimeLdn
Image caption A crime scene remains in place at Buckle Street

A man has been stabbed to death and three others injured during an attack in east London.

A man in his 20s died in Buckle Street, Whitechapel, at about 08.45 GMT on Saturday morning, despite being treated at the scene.

Three other men were treated for stabbing injuries by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Police arrested two people on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites