Man hit by Tube train at Oxford Circus

Image caption The man was taken to a major trauma centre with serious leg injuries

A commuter is fighting for his life after being struck by a London Tube train at rush-hour.

The man suffered a medical episode and fell in front of an incoming train at Oxford Circus at 17:30 GMT, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

He was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries and is in a critical condition.

Victoria Line trains were cancelled while the man was rescued and severe delays followed the incident.

Commuter Sophie King told BBC London she was travelling south on the Victoria Line when the train began pulling into Oxford Circus.

"It was very crowded and then everyone started screaming and shouting and calling for a doctor," she said.

"It looked like the man was crushed at the side of the train."

Image caption Victoria Line trains were cancelled while the victim was treated

BBC cricket commentator Ebony Rainford-Brent was also among the witnesses to the incident.

She said she saw a man fall in front of a train as people filled the "overcrowded" platform.

"I just watched a man fall under the tube two metres in front of me," she said.

"As the train was coming in he was at the very front... it looked like he swivelled and lost his balance, it looked like a fall.

"He sort of fell on his back. The way it looked to me he could have almost froze.

"[It] was honestly the most horrific thing to witness."