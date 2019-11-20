Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a fight outside Owen Waters House

A man has been stabbed to death in a fight in Ilford, east London.

Police said they found the 19-year-old suffering from stab injuries after responding to reports of a fight outside Owen Waters House in Fullwell Avenue, at 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.

The victim was given first aid by police and paramedics but died at the scene.

The Met said inquiries were ongoing to inform his next of kin and no arrests have yet been made.

A Section 60 Order is in place for whole of Redbridge borough until 06:30, the force added.

Police are establishing if the stabbing is linked to a fire at some nearby garages at about the same time.