Joseph McCann: Girl, 17, 'feared being sex slave'

  • 19 November 2019
Joseph McCann Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Joseph McCann 34, from Harrow, allegedly tied up a mother with hair straighteners and molested her children

Rape-accused Joseph McCann was branded "pure evil" as a teenager described how she and her little brother were abused at knifepoint.

Mr McCann 34, from Harrow, allegedly tricked his way into a family home in Greater Manchester on 5 May.

He tied up a mother with hair straighteners and molested her children, aged 17 and 11.

The girl said she feared becoming Mr McCann's "sex slave" before jumping out of a first-floor window to escape.

Mr McCann denies 37 offences against 11 victims.

In a video-taped police interview played in court, the 17-year-old girl described how her attacker had initially grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth and told her to "shut up".

She said: "I managed to wriggle out of it. He pulled me down onto the floor. That's when he must have knocked me out. His knife must have cut me in a few places.

"My mum was like, 'what are you doing?', trying to stop him."

Media captionMr McCann was allegedly captured on CCTV at a petrol station

The teenager claims he took cocaine and swigged vodka before repeatedly sexually assaulting her and her brother.

She said: "When I did not do what he said he kept putting the knife up to me.

"In my head I was trying to think of alternative ways of trying to get out of this situation."

'You are mine'

She went on: "I mentioned my brother was 11 and he said, 'I didn't know that, how old are you?' I said 17.

"He said to me, 'you are going to Europe tomorrow, you are mine'.

"At this point my life flashed before my eyes. I thought of marriage and everything. I'm going to be his sex slave. I thought, I'm not having this."

The court previously heard how the girl fractured her heel when she jumped out of a window naked to escape.

The trial continues.

