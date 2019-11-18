West Norwood shooting: Man critically injured
- 18 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been critically injured in a shooting in south London.
The victim, in his 20s, was found with a gunshot wound in Beulah Hill, near the junction with Knights Hill, West Norwood, by an ambulance crew who called police at 21:45 GMT on Sunday.
It is believed he was shot at a nearby petrol station, police said.
He was taken to hospital, where his condition is thought to be critical but stable. Road closures are in place as police investigate.