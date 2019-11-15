Image copyright Met Police Image caption Marie Brown and Noel Brown were found dead on 4 December 2017

A registered sex offender whose dismembered body was found in his bath was murdered in an act of "retribution", police have revealed.

Noel Brown and his daughter Marie Brown were both strangled in Deptford, south London in December 2017.

His killer is thought to have been Nathanial Henry, who was "linked" to a crime Brown had committed years earlier, the Met Police said.

Henry, 37, died from a drugs overdose several weeks after the murders.

The Met said it would have pressed the Crown Prosecution Service to charge Henry, had he been alive.

Detectives said Brown and Henry were linked through one of the 33 crimes Brown had been convicted of, including serious sexual offences, burglaries and thefts.

He was jailed in 1999 before being released in 2004 and placed on the sex offenders register.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police say Noel Brown had been to a betting shop on the last day he was seen alive

Police revealed Henry was one of more than 500 "nominals" who they conducted intelligence and criminal record checks on early in the murder investigations.

But, Henry did not have a police record and and his involvement was quickly discounted.

It was only when DNA left at the crime scene that partially matched that of his father, whose profile was on the national database, that detectives were able to link him to the murders.

Further inquiries are taking place to unlock and examine Henry's smartphone.

Detectives say they need to rule out the involvement of anyone else in the murders, though they have no evidence to that effect.

At the time of the double murder, police said Brown's attacker had tried to dismember his body.

He was last seen alive on 30 November 2017, in a Paddy Power betting shop on Deptford High Street.