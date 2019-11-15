Speeding Christian Benteke banned from driving

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Christian Benteke was not in court for the hearing

A Premier League footballer repeatedly caught driving at twice the speed limit has been banned from the road.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke was pulled over twice for driving at more than 80mph (129km/h) in London.

Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court heard he was caught driving his Bentley on the same stretch of road in Putney.

Chair of the bench Pamela Stokes said the 28-year-old had "fallen far short of being a role model".

The Belgian international, of Kingston Hill, Surrey, admitted two offences on the A3.

'Offended before'

On 20 January, he was clocked driving 80mph (129km/h) in a 50mph (80km/h) zone in Richmond, before being caught doing 89mph (143km/h) in a 40mph (64km/h) zone stretch of the same road in Putney on 11 March.

Benteke was also found guilty of driving 64mph (103km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone in Streatham Place on 22 July.

Ms Stokes told the court the striker had "offended before" and had been recorded driving at "very high speeds".

"Benteke is a well-known footballer who has many fans, and he should be seen as a role model to those fans," she said.

As well as being given six penalty points for each of the three offences, he was also ordered to pay £2,780 in fines, costs and surcharges.

The footballer, who already had nine points on his licence, was not in court for the hearing as he was with the Belgium national team in Russia, his lawyer Quentin Hunt said.

Mr Hunt said his client wanted to apologise for his actions, adding "he realises he should not have been speeding in the way that he did."