Image copyright Google Image caption Amy Parsons' body was found at a flat on Crowder Street in April

A man who allegedly murdered his fiancée made an effort to cut down his cross-dressing habits after fearing she would leave him, a court has heard.

Roderick Deakin-White is accused of hitting Amy Parsons with a metal bar while she was showering at their Whitechapel flat in April.

Jurors heard the 35-year-old was concerned Ms Parsons was having a relationship with a colleague.

Mr Deakin-White denies murder and is on trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Dr Tim Green, who conducted several medical assessments of Mr Deakin-White following his arrest, said the habit had caused "discomfort and friction" in the couple's relationship.

He said: "He recognised that it was something uncomfortable for her. It was something in which he found great solace and was soothing.

"He had been doing his best to reduce the amount he was doing it."

'Made ultimatums'

Dr Green added Ms Parsons had become increasingly unhappy and had made "ultimatums", upsetting Mr Deakin-White.

The court heard Ms Parsons had made derogatory comments about Mr Deakin-White, telling him that her colleague James Saunders was "more of a man" than he was.

On the evening of the attack, Ms Parsons told him she would be spending the night with Mr Saunders.

Dr Green said Mr Deakin-White had interpreted this as a termination of their relationship.

"In an attempt to elicit sympathy, he told her that he would commit suicide, to which she replied, 'I wouldn't even come to your funeral'," said Dr Green.

"He lost it and hit her with the bar."

Mr Deakin-White's defence claim he suffered from a loss of control during the attack, caused by a previous diagnosis of autism.

But Dr Green said that, in his opinion, Deakin-White did not qualify for such a diagnosis.

The trial continues.