Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann is accused of 37 offences against 11 alleged victims

A man embarked on a series of "depraved" sex attacks on women and children, one as young as 11, a court has heard.

Joseph McCann is accused of 37 offences against 11 alleged victims, including rapes, kidnap and false imprisonment, over three days in April and May.

The Old Bailey heard the 34-year-old snatched two women off London streets and told one he would "never release her" as he raped her multiple times.

Mr McCann of Harrow denies the charges.

The jury was told one 25-year-old woman was abducted as she walked home in Walthamstow, east London, just after midnight on 25 April.

Prosecutor John Price QC said the defendant told her "to stop screaming or he would stab her" then dragged her into a car "and drove off".