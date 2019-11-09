Image copyright Met Police Image caption Hakim Sillah was attacked at Hillingdon Civic Centre on Thursday

A teenager has been charged with murdering a man stabbed at a knife awareness course in London.

Hakim Sillah, 18, was attacked in the youth offending service department of the Hillingdon Civic Centre in Uxbridge on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said a group had gathered at the venue when a fight broke out. Mr Sillah was taken to hospital but died an hour later.

A 17-year-old boy will appear before Uxbridge magistrates on Saturday.

A teenage boy who sustained a knife wound to his ear was praised by detectives for "bravely" trying to break up the fight.

Image caption The youth offending service was holding a knife awareness course

In a statement, Mr Sillah's family described him as "a lovely lad who cared about his family".

"He loved looking after his little brother, who had been ill," they said.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said: "A young man with his whole life ahead of him has been fatally attacked and his family are absolutely devastated."