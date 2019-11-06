Image copyright Kieran Dunn Image caption Some theatregoers left the venue covered in dust

Several people have been injured in a roof collapse during a show at the Piccadilly Theatre in London's West End.

The venue in Denman Street was packed for a performance of Death of a Salesman.

Screaming was heard from the circle when the partial roof collapse happened just before 20:00 GMT. Some theatre-goers left covered in debris.

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated from the venue, the Met Police said.

The force said the casualties suffered minor injuries.

One theatre-goer said there was "dripping" from the ceiling before it caved in, while another described people running and screaming to get out of the venue.

In December 2013, 76 people were injured, seven seriously, when part of a ceiling at London's Apollo Theatre collapsed during a show.

Skip Twitter post by @laurakatejones So I was at the theatre tonight to see Death of a Salesman at the Piccadilly Theatre when the ceiling fell in only 20 mins into the show. People running and screaming to get out. Truly terrifying. pic.twitter.com/qgq85iY23a — Laura Kate Jones (@laurakatejones) November 6, 2019 Report

London Fire Brigade said three fire engines and three rescue units were at the scene on Denman Street and investigations were taking place.

Police added that road closures have been put in place and advised motorists to use alternative routes.