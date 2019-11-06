Image copyright Met Police Image caption Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali was trying to act as a peacemaker when he was attacked

A man has been extradited back to the UK over the murder of a young father who tried to break up a fight.

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali, 26, was attacked outside the Rolling Stock bar in Hackney at about 06:30 GMT on 24 November 2018.

Tyla Gopaul, 21, from Islington, north London, was arrested by Cypriot police on 23 October.

Mr Gopaul, who left the country within 24 hours of Mr Ali's death, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: "Arresting Gopaul was truly a collaborative effort.

"I would like to thank our international partners for their invaluable assistance. Now Gopaul is back in the UK court proceedings can commence."

Destiny Bannerman, 18, from Ilford, has been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on 14 November.