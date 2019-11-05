Pregnant woman 'shot by husband with crossbow'

Image caption Sana Muhammad, also known as Devi Unmathallegadoo, was eight months pregnant

A heavily pregnant woman was shot and killed with a crossbow by her vengeful estranged husband, a court has heard.

Armed with two crossbows, Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 51, shot his wife Devi, 35, as she tried to get away from him on 12 November 2018, the Old Bailey was told.

The crossbow bolt penetrated her body, causing "catastrophic" internal injuries, including piercing her heart.

Mr Unmathallegadoo denies murder.

Medics were unable to save Mrs Unmathallegadoo but her baby was delivered by Caesarean section and survived, jurors heard.

Mr Unmathallegadoo attacked his wife at the family home in Ilford, east London, after their marriage broke down and she left him for another man, the trial was told.

Image caption Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo allegedly stored weapons in the garden shed in Ilford

The court heard he had been storing a cache of weapons close to the family home for at least a year, even replacing them when they were discovered by chance, and had carried out surveillance of the home.

On the morning of the killing, the defendant hid in the shed with two loaded crossbows, arrows, a hammer, a knife, cable ties, duct tape and scissors, waiting for the moment to strike, jurors were told.

But he was disturbed when his wife's new partner, Imtiaz Muhammad, unexpectedly went into the shed and he resorted to "plan B", it was claimed.

The defendant ran after Mr Muhammad and shot his former wife as she fled upstairs before he was disarmed, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC told jurors: "This was a deliberate and quite calculated act of revenge on his part, intended to cause, at the very least, the death of Devi."