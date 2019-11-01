Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Blossom Lane, Lavender Hill.

Two teenagers have been arrested for the murder of a man at a north London block of flats.

James Amadu, 26, died after arriving at hospital with stab wounds on Thursday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at 14:21 GMT.

Police connected him to a stabbing in Blossom Lane, Lavender Hill, Enfield, an hour earlier where the victim had fled the scene.

A man, 18, and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder.