One person has died and 15 others have been hurt in a crash between two buses and a car in south-east London.

The crash occurred on Sevenoaks Road in Orpington at about 22:10 GMT.

London Ambulance Service said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while 15 people had been taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash involved two London buses and one car, according to the Metropolitan Police. Officers from London Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

Road closures have been put in place and the Met has advised motorists to use alternative routes.