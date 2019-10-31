Lavender Hill stabbing: Man dies in hospital
- 31 October 2019
A man has died after being stabbed on a residential road in north London.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, turned up at a hospital suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead a short while later at 14.21 GMT.
Police connected the man to a stabbing in Blossom Lane, Lavender Hill, Enfield, an hour earlier where the victim had fled the scene.
No arrests have been made and the victim's next of kin have not been contacted.