Queen drummer Roger Taylor and DJ Paul Oakenfold are among those who will oversee a new Music Walk of Fame, its organisers have announced.

The project will see the biggest musicians in the world being commemorated with flagstones along a walk in Camden Town, north London.

It will follow the style of the famous Hollywood Walk Of Fame, with the first plaque being unveiled on 19 November.

Rapper Kurtis Blow and The Libertines' Carl Barât are also on the committee.

Others who will also decide which stars will feature include rock photographer Jill Furmanovsky, Food Records label boss Andy Ross and Chris McCormack of Camden Rocks.

Music promoter Lee Bennett, who previously spoke about the idea in 2013, said he was "overjoyed" to see it coming to fruition.

"We see this as a seminal moment for the music industry," he said.

London's deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, Justine Simons, said "Camden's legendary venues" meant it was an ideal place "to celebrate the musicians who have such an impact on all our lives".

Organisers plan to unveil over 500 commemorative stones over the next two decades.