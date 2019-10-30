Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Met Police want to speak with the three men in the CCTV images

Police are hunting three men who are suspected of hurling racist abuse during an FA Cup match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town.

Haringey goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat was reportedly spat at and hit by an object thrown from the Yeovil Town end on 19 October.

The Met Police has now released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to.

The FA Cup qualifier was abandoned after both teams walked off.

Players were led off by their managers in the 64th minute after the abuse and made a decision not to finish the match at Haringey's ground in north London.

The game was replayed on Tuesday, with Yeovil winning 3-0.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Haringey's Cameroon-born goalkeeper Valery Pajetat was the subject of alleged racist comments

Haringey's chairman described what happened as "soul-destroying".

"I am of the view that we had no choice. We could not carry on and play football," said Aki Achillea.

Scotland Yard is leading the investigation with the assistance of colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police.

Two men - aged 23 and 26 - were arrested in Chard and Yeovil on 21 October on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

They have been released on bail to a date in mid-November.