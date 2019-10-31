Image caption Seven people were killed when a tram derailed near to Sandilands tram stop in November 2016

The driver of a tram that crashed in Croydon and killed seven people will not face prosecution for manslaughter.

More than 50 people were injured when the tram derailed near Sandilands tram stop in south London in November 2016.

Driver Alfred Dorris will not face action due to insufficient evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Corporate manslaughter charges will also not be brought against Transport for London or the operator Tram Operations Ltd.

Prosecutors said the available evidence "does not support a prosecution".

Sixty-nine passengers were travelling on the tram when it overturned on the morning of 9 November 2016.

The official report into the crash concluded Mr Dorris, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, probably dozed off moments before the tram left the tracks.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mark Smith, Dane Chinnery, Phil Seary and Dorota Rynkiewicz (l-r) all died in the crash

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) agreed that driver fatigue was "by far the most likely explanation of what happened" but said "it is clear that this was an unintended and involuntary act".

"There was no compelling evidence that the driver had done anything which he ought to have known could adversely affect his concentration or make him susceptible to falling asleep," they said.

The seven people killed in the crash were Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35 and Donald Collett, 62, both from Croydon.

Jenny Hopkins, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said investigators "fully recognise the impact this decision will have on families who have lost their loved ones".

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Philip Logan (left), Donald Collett (centre) and Robert Huxley (right), also died

The CPS said there was no evidence for bringing corporate manslaughter charges as it found no defects in either the tram or the track which could have caused the derailment.

Det Supt Gary Richardson, of British Transport Police, said "every scrap of possible evidence has been scrutinised".

"We know that this latest update may not be the news that many, including the family members who lost loved ones, had hoped for," he added.

An inquest is expected to be held in due course.