Image copyright Met Police Image caption The drunk community officer has been charged with assault

A police community support officer (PCSO) has been charged with drink-driving and attacking an emergency worker after a crash, police have said.

Norbert Marara, 37, was arrested after a car hit a barrier in Greenwich. No other vehicles were involved.

Scotland Yard said Mr Marara, who is attached to the force's roads and transport unit, was charged on Saturday with drink-driving and assault.

He will appear before Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.