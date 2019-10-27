PSCO accused of attacking emergency worker in drink-drive crash
A police community support officer (PCSO) has been charged with drink-driving and attacking an emergency worker after a crash, police have said.
Norbert Marara, 37, was arrested after a car hit a barrier in Greenwich. No other vehicles were involved.
Scotland Yard said Mr Marara, who is attached to the force's roads and transport unit, was charged on Saturday with drink-driving and assault.
He will appear before Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.