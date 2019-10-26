Image copyright Met Police Image caption Adrian Murphy's body was discovered in his flat in Battersea on 4 June

A man has been charged with poisoning two men - one of whom died - in separate incidents in London.

Adrian Murphy, 43, was found dead on 4 June at his Battersea flat, while a second man was found unconscious in Walthamstow on 30 May.

The second man was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Joel Osei, 24, of no fixed address, appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court earlier charged with administering scopolamine to both men.

The substance is also known as Hyoscine.

Mr Osei was also charged with administering a substance to endanger life and to inflict grievous bodily harm, along with two counts of theft and six counts of fraud by false representation.