Image copyright Sophie Morris Image caption

Commuters travelling from a major London train station are facing severe disruption after a boy was injured falling from a bridge.

All four lines into London Euston were shut as emergency services helped the teenager near Wembley Central station.

British Transport Police said they were called at 16:25 BST and a male had been "taken to a place of safety".

Network Rail warned problems would last until the end of service as trains were out of place.

Image copyright Emma Dunn Image caption Crew on board the train halted for more than an hour have handed passengers glow sticks after turning off the power

Lines have reopened but Network Rail warned the station concourse remained "very busy" and "at times crowd management will need to be put in place."

Power was cut on some trains with one commuter describing how they were stuck on a train.

Ive been stuck on an airless, humid train just north of #Euston for well over an hour. They've now had to turn the emergency power off to ensure enough electricity to restart the engines when the time comes. Crew now giving out emergency light sticks. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/zaK4ny28Zm — Emma Dunn (@MrsEmmaDunn) October 25, 2019

London Northwestern Railway, London Overground, Southern and Virgin Trains have all been affected by the problem.

National Rail said anybody unable to travel on Friday night could use trains on Saturday for no extra cost.