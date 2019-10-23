Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Lynette Avenue to reports of a man "causing a disturbance" on Tuesday

A police officer has survived two attempted stabbings while trying to make an arrest.

A man "produced two knives" as he tried to leave a property in Lynette Avenue, Clapham, south London, at 21:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.

Despite being attacked, the police officer drew her Taser, discharged it and chased the suspect.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and a public order offence, and remains in custody.

Officers are searching for the knives, the Met Police said.

Ch Supt Simon Messinger praised the officer, who did not need hospital treatment and went on to finish her shift, for her "bravery".

"She'll be back helping keep the streets of south London safe once again today," he added.

"Importantly, it also demonstrates how effective, and unfortunately necessary, a police officer's protective equipment is as this has potentially saved her life."