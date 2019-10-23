Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh explains how he managed to track Shane O'Brien

A killer once dubbed one of Britain's most wanted fugitives has been jailed for at least 26 years.

Shane O'Brien, 31, evaded police for three-and-a-half years after he slashed Josh Hanson's neck in Hillingdon, west London, on 11 October 2015.

He fled the UK, changed his appearance and moved around Europe before his extradition from Romania in April.

O'Brien, who jurors found guilty of murder last month, was given a life sentence at the Old Bailey.