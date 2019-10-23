Josh Hanson murder: Britain's 'most wanted' man jailed for life
- 23 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A killer once dubbed one of Britain's most wanted fugitives has been jailed for at least 26 years.
Shane O'Brien, 31, evaded police for three-and-a-half years after he slashed Josh Hanson's neck in Hillingdon, west London, on 11 October 2015.
He fled the UK, changed his appearance and moved around Europe before his extradition from Romania in April.
O'Brien, who jurors found guilty of murder last month, was given a life sentence at the Old Bailey.