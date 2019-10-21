Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Svenson Ong-a-Kwie is one of four people accused of murdering Jodie Chesney

A teenager accused of murdering Jodie Chesney confessed to a co-defendant he had "just stabbed someone" after she was attacked, a court has heard.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie blamed his 17-year-old co-accused over the death of the student in a London park on 1 March.

Giving evidence, he said when he asked him why he had done it, the youth said: "I don't know."

Mr Ong-a-Kwie, 19, Manuel Petrovic, 20, the 17-year-old and another youth, aged 16, all deny murdering Jodie.

Jodie was with friends in Amy's Park in Harold Hill, east London on 1 March when she was stabbed in the back by one of two figures who then ran off.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Jodie was hanging out with friends when she was attacked in a park

Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, Mr Ong-a-Kwie said he called Mr Petrovic for a lift to Amy's Park to meet a customer.

He told jurors no-one was waiting for them at the park entrance so he decided to go into the play area with his 17-year-old co-accused.

Mr Ong-a-Kwie said they went straight to the play area where Jodie was sitting with friends, thinking they might be his customers.

"We walked up to the group. I did not see what happened," he said.

"I looked to my left, something caught my eye. I saw [the 17-year-old defendant] jump over the railings and fall on his face.

"I saw him running, so I started running."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jodie was stabbed in the back while sitting on a bench in Amy's Park on 1 March

Mr Ong-a-Kwie told jurors it all happened in a matter of seconds and he did not see a weapon.

He said when the boy got back into Mr Petrovic's car, he said "go go go" and said he had "just stabbed someone".

Asked if there was time for him to stop it, he said: "It happened so quickly. There was no time at all."

After Mr Petrovic dropped them off, Mr Ong-a-Kwie said he talked to the boy again to find out what happened, but his responses were not clear.

He said: "I asked him what damage was done. He said 'I don't know'."

Mr Ong-a-Kwie also denied having a weapon in the park and said a knife found by police in his hostel room "was for cooking".

The trial continues.