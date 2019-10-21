Image caption Harry Styles said he continues to lock his bedroom door at night because of Pablo Tarazaga-Orero

A homeless man convicted of stalking Harry Styles after camping outside his house has been banned from going within 250m of the singer.

Styles said he was left feeling "scared" and "very uncomfortable" by Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, who posted notes and money through his letter box.

Tarazaga-Orero denied the charge, previously telling Hendon Magistrates' Court the star had propositioned him.

He was barred from going near the singer, his home or business address.

The Spanish national was also banned from posting about the former One Direction star on social media, made him the subject of a 12-month community order and told him to complete a 30-day rehabilitation requirement.

"You should be aware that failing to comply with a community order is a criminal offence and carries a maximum five-year prison sentence," District Judge Nigel Dean told him.

Prosecutor Katy Weiss told the court she had spoken to 25-year-old Styles on Sunday and he was "adamant he wants [the defendant] to get help, although he doesn't want to see him again."