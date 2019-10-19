Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clinton Evbota died after being stabbed in the Brandon Estate in Camberwell, south London

Police have arrested a man and five youths over the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in south London.

Clinton Evbota was attacked on the Brandon Estate, on Grimsel Path, in Camberwell on the evening of 10 October and died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

The Met said it had arrested six people, aged 14-18, on suspicion of murder. Police are appealing for information.

Those arrested are a 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon, a 14-year-old boy from Southwark, two 15-year-old boys from Camberwell, an 18-year-old man from Stockwell and a 17-year-old boy, also from Stockwell.