Six teenagers arrested over Camberwell fatal stabbing

  • 19 October 2019
A police tent on Grimsel Path on the Brandon Estate Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Clinton Evbota died after being stabbed in the Brandon Estate in Camberwell, south London

Police have arrested a man and five youths over the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in south London.

Clinton Evbota was attacked on the Brandon Estate, on Grimsel Path, in Camberwell on the evening of 10 October and died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

The Met said it had arrested six people, aged 14-18, on suspicion of murder. Police are appealing for information.

Those arrested are a 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon, a 14-year-old boy from Southwark, two 15-year-old boys from Camberwell, an 18-year-old man from Stockwell and a 17-year-old boy, also from Stockwell.

