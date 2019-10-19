Image copyright PA Media Image caption Norman Bertran-Tavarez died after he was attacked at Elephant and Castle station

Two men have been arrested in Belgium on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old man who stabbed to death at a Tube station.

Norman Bertran-Tavarez died after he was attacked at Elephant and Castle station in September.

Both men from Barking, aged 22 and 30, were arrested in Antwerp on suspicion of murder after European Arrest Warrants were issued.

They will appear before a Belgian court and then be extradited to the UK.

Mr Bertran-Tavarez and another man, aged 25, were found with stab wounds on a street near the station on 1 September.

The 25-year-old made a full recovery but Mr Bertran-Tavarez died of his injuries in hospital the following day.

Two 20-year-old men, both from Southwark, who were arrested at the time on suspicion of violent disorder were both released without further action.

Det Ch Insp Sam Blackburn, from the British Transport Police, said: "This is a pleasing development in our ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a man, and violent assault of another, in a London Underground station.

"Thanks to our colleagues in Belgium, we have now detained two men who will extradited to the United Kingdom."