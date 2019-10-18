Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Image caption Protesters climbed to the top of a train carriage at Shadwell station

Five people have been charged following climate change protests at three London Tube stations.

Some of the activists were dragged from the roof of trains by commuters at Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell during Thursday's rush hour.

Two men and two women have been charged with obstructing a train at Shadwell.

One man has been charged with breaching bail conditions over the Canning town protest. All five are due before magistrates at Highbury Corner later.

Margreit Bos, 32, of Parish Road, Chartham, Kent, Martin Newell, 52, and Ivor Road, Birmingham, Philip Kingston, 83, of Blakeney Road, Patchway, and Sue Parfitt, 77, of Rectory Gardens, Bristol, have have each been charged with obstructing an engine or carriage on the railway contrary to Section 36 of the Malicious Damage Act.

Mark Ovland, 36, of High Street, Keinton Mandeville, has been charged with breaching bail conditions.