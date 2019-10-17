Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Mark Field said his beliefs "stand at odds with the current administration's impatient approach to getting Brexit done"

A Conservative MP has said he will stand down at the next election due to disagreement over Brexit.

Mark Field, MP for Cities of London and Westminster, said his beliefs "stand at odds with the current administration's impatient approach to getting Brexit done".

He added he would prefer the UK to remain "in or very closely aligned to the EU".

In June, he was sacked as a minister for grabbing a Greenpeace activist.

'Impatient approach'

In a statement on his website, Mr Field said: "It is increasingly clear that divisions over Brexit and our future relationship with the EU-27 will dominate and define domestic politics for many years to come.

"As a party vice-chairman and then minister of state at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office I was until recently constrained by collective responsibility, although during free, indicative votes in April having the opportunity to express a personal preference for ruling out a no-deal Brexit and for revoking Article 50.

"As you will appreciate these beliefs stand at odds with the current administration's impatient approach to getting Brexit done. Yet even if the current proposed deal passes - and naturally I shall support it - we must be clear what lies ahead will not be plain sailing."

Mr Field was elected in 2001 but sacked as the Foreign Office minister after grabbing an activist at a black-tie dinner in the City of London during a speech being given by Chancellor Philip Hammond.

He cited disagreements with the handling of Brexit as his reason for stepping down. He added: "I have no desire to become a disaffected, dissenting voice from the backbenches, undermining a government under whose colours I have been elected."

He added speculation about an imminent general election "has forced me to reach the very difficult decision not to offer myself as your candidate".