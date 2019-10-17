Image copyright @Markylon Image caption Gavin Garraway was attacked in March near Clapham Common Tube station in south-west London

A father who was stabbed to death in his car was a "sitting duck", a court has heard.

Gavin Garraway, 40, was driving near Clapham Common Tube station, in south-west London, when he was attacked through his open window on 29 March.

He died at the scene less than an hour later.

Zion Chiata, 19, and Tishaun Panton, 21, from south London, are accused of his killing.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told the Old Bailey Mr Garraway was a "sitting duck" as he was stabbed repeatedly.

The victim's younger brother Melique, then 22, was in the passenger seat of the VW Golf at the time of the killing.

He was later found hiding in the toilets of the nearby Belle Vue pub by police, the court heard.

"This brazen attack was carried out in full view of numerous pedestrians and motorists who were going about their daily business in Clapham," Mr Rees said.

Flowers near the Belle Vue pub were laid in memory of Mr Garraway

CCTV footage shown to the jury allegedly showed Mr Chiata, then aged 18, thrusting into the car three times with a knife, while Mr Panton lunged through the open window with a crutch.

The jury was told the defendants were with a third man who hung back while they launched their assault.

In less than 10 seconds, Mr Garraway received three stab wounds, including a fatal blow to the abdomen which severed his aorta - the main artery that carries blood from the heart, the court heard.

Off-duty nurses stopped to help Mr Garraway before emergency services arrived, but without success.

The father of three, from Lambeth, was described by friends as a "loving" father.

Mr Panton denies murder and manslaughter while Mr Chiata has pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of an offensive weapon but admits manslaughter.

The trial continues.